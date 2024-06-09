Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has urged his players to stay focused and not take their upcoming match against the Central African Republic (CAR) lightly.

Ghana is set to face CAR on Monday, June 10, at the Baba Yara Stadium for the fourth matchday four games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars entered this game after a 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako, bringing their total to six points from three games.

They currently sit third in Group I, behind leaders Madagascar and Comoros.

Despite the impressive win against the favoured Eagles of Mali, Addo emphasized that the team cannot afford to be complacent. His sentiments echoed those of Mohammed Kudus.

“One thing is for sure, it’s going to be a very difficult game. For everyone who thinks it’s going to be easy, we hope it goes like that, but it’s really a difficult game,” Addo told the press on Sunday.

“We can’t relax now,” added the former Borussia Dortmund head coach.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT.

Ghana aims to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time and the second time under Otto Addo, who led the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.