Ghana forward, Mohammed Kudus has affirmed that the Black Stars is determined to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The team recently returned to form with a narrow 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako during their third matchday, thanks to second-half goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew.

With this win, Ghana now sits third in Group I with six points.

Ahead of their matchday four clash against the Central African Republic on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kudus, who plays for West Ham United, emphasized that the Black Stars’ primary objective is to qualify for the prestigious tournament in 2026.

“The belief has always been there; we all want to go to the World Cup. That is our ultimate goal, it doesn’t matter how we get it,” Kudus told the press on Sunday.

“Our coach has his tactics, but sometimes the game gets tougher. We just have to do our best and get the results,” he added.

Kudus is expected to play a crucial role for Ghana as they face the Central African Republic in this crucial qualifier.

The highly anticipated match is set to kick off at 19:00 GMT.