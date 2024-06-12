Ex-Ghana President John Mahama has donated $10,000 to the Ghana amputee national football team in recognition of their remarkable achievement in winning the Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Challenge, as they are known, presented their trophy to the former President at his residence after their victory in Egypt, where they defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final held in Cairo.

The win marked their second consecutive AFCON title, showcasing their exceptional talent and determination.

In appreciating the team’s efforts, Mahama donated $10,000 to the team and assured them of even better support from him if he is elected as President of the country.

“We must not only focus on just the senior national team (Black Stars)… we should also invest in teams like yours so that you can continue to make Ghana proud,” John Mahama said.

“Even though you didn’t see me before you left for the tournament, I have a little gift for you of $10,000 to be shared amongst the players. I know that you went through some challenges in the tournament.

“I’ll continue to take interest in what you do. As the presidential candidate of the NDC party, I wish to assure you that when I become President of the country I will not forget the Amputee Football team.

“We will give you the assistance that you need to retain your trophy and even win more laurels for us.”