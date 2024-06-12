A Development Studies Expert and senior lecturer at UniMAC-IJ, Dr Daniel Odoom, has endorsed the government’s proposed Free Senior High School (SHS) bill.

He expressed his support in an interview with Adom News, stating that it would empower citizens to hold governments accountable for the policy’s sustainability.

Dr. Odoom highlighted the policy’s positive impact on Ghanaians, citing a study with 500 respondents who agreed that the policy was good.

He noted that, making the policy legally binding would safeguard it and ensure its sustainability despite changes in government.

Dr Odoom also expressed concerns that targeting the policy only to those who need it most may not be effective due to political connections.

He was optimistic that the two major political parties would come to a consensus on the issue.

ALSO READ: