A professor of Educational Leadership at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), George Kweku Toku Oduro, believes the government’s decision to push through a Free Senior High School bill to parliament is simply a strategy to counter calls for a review by civil society groups and other stakeholders.

He claims that the incumbent administration is not being honest with Ghanaians, adding that the proposed bill has no legitimate basis.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, hinted at the bill at a press briefing ahead of parliament’s resumption from break on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

He indicated that a finalised bill is ready for presentation by the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

According to him, the move is to prevent any government from attempting to abort the policy.

The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has already criticised the move.

The flagship programme of the Akufo-Addo regime has received praise and condemnation almost in the same measure due to the numerous infrastructure and other challenges that critics say have affected quality.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM show, Prof Oduro noted, “When you look at the IMF report in January 2024, the NPP as part of its strategies indicated that in the educational sector, we would review and rationalise the free SHS programme.”

He argued that if this is what the NPP promised the IMF, then there is no justification for rushing to introduce a free senior high school bill.

Professor Oduro stated that it is a political gimmick aimed at securing votes, as the impression has been created that the National Democratic Congress’ intended review of the free SHS implementation means cancellation.

“…Which people have not bought into because even a JHS child knows that review does not mean cancellation, and so the intended bill, in my opinion, is to create an impression because obviously, the minority in parliament would kick against the bill. So, the signal would go out to people that, if NDC comes, they will cancel the free SHS,” he noted.

Eduwatch questions essence of new bill, says Free SHS already has legal backing

Education think-tank Africa Education Watch has also questioned the rationale behind the move. Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare said the policy already has legal backing and does not require another law. He expects the government to rather focus on improving the policy by addressing the various challenges plaguing it.

“I am a bit lost because in December 2020 Parliament passed a law called the Pre Tertiary Education Law which is Act 10(49). This law which was assented on 29th December 2020 has free SHS captured under section 3 which says that ‘Secondary education in its different forms including TVET shall be free and accessible to all eligible candidates. So this provision in the pre-tertiary education law is to give legal effect, is to give binding effect.”

“…I think that perhaps the only reason is, it is a legacy reason. It looks more political legacy kind of style. But in reality, if you ask me the top 10 challenges or problems that require urgent attention on the Free SHS policy, the law would not be in the [space] of 10,” he stated.

