Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has stated the caucus will not be intimidated by the Minority’s opposition to the Free Senior High School (SHS) bill.

According to him, the free SHS policy is non-negotiation and the Majority will go to every extent to push the bill through.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, the Effutu MP declared that, the policy will be forced on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its parliamentarians.

“It was too early for the NDC to oppose the bill when they hadn’t even seen it same as it opposed the Free SHS policy itself and other major social interventions.

There is no fear of anything. We only want to enact the law to bind all of us to build a new national psyche that free SHS is not negotiable. No matter how the NDC is opposed to it, we want to force it on them,” he stated.

The bill, if passed into law, would ensure the Free SHS policy remains binding on successive governments, preventing any future administration from discontinuing the policy.

Despite initial resistance from the NDC and Minority, they have now declared their support for the bill.

The Minority has announced its intention to push for a dedicated funding source for the Free SHS policy in the forthcoming proposed legislation by the government.

Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe emphasised that, the Minority is committed to thoroughly examining the bill once it comes to Parliament.

