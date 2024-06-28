The Minority in Parliament has issued a stern warning that they will resort to using unflattering language against Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin if he does not present the proposed bill on the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy in the House today, Friday, June 28.

The bill aims to make the Free SHS initiative mandatory for future governments, ensuring the policy’s sustainability.

While the Majority Leader has accused the Minority of opposing the bill, the Minority has denied this accusation and has called on the government to address the existing challenges in the education sector.

Minority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza, speaking on the floor of Parliament, said the necessity of laying the bill in the house on Friday for further action.

“…Today is the deadline for him to bring the bill to the house and we will call you names. So inform him before he gets here that if he doesn’t present the Free SHS bill today we shall him names in this house today,” he stated.

The Majority Leader in response assured that the bill would be laid.

“Mr Speaker the Free SHS Bill will come. Mr Speaker your ranking member on education is opposed to the Free SHS Bill. He says he is opposed to the Free SHS bill.

“Your party machinery issued a statement against the Free SHS Bill. Your party issued a statement against the Free SHS Bill. The Free SHS Bill will come to this house. It will come,” he stated.

We’ll thoroughly scrutinise Free SHS bill



The Minority had earlier indicated that it would push for a dedicated funding source for the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy in the upcoming proposed legislation by the government.

Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, emphasised that the Minority is committed to thoroughly examining the bill to ensure its longevity and effectiveness.

“Is there going to be any dedicated funding for the free SHS? I will demand that, and that will be my first preoccupation. Because you just don’t come and bring a bill, and then the bill says that no government should change anything about the Free SHS. You cannot do that. It is only the constitution that can make entrenched provisions, but not an act of Parliament, so we will look at all those things when the bill is presented” he stated.

