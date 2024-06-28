Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has announced his commitment to developing low-cost housing for Ghanaians if elected as President on December 7.

During a meeting with leaders of the National Tenants Union, Mahama highlighted housing as a vital need that his administration intends to prioritize.

He emphasized that his plan would particularly benefit nurses, teachers, civil servants, doctors, and others with stable incomes, ensuring that affordable housing is accessible to all.

Mr Mahama criticized existing ‘affordable’ housing options, which are often priced in thousands of dollars and unaffordable for many ordinary Ghanaians, and stressed the need for truly affordable social housing.