Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has announced his commitment to developing low-cost housing for Ghanaians if elected as President on December 7.
During a meeting with leaders of the National Tenants Union, Mahama highlighted housing as a vital need that his administration intends to prioritize.
He emphasized that his plan would particularly benefit nurses, teachers, civil servants, doctors, and others with stable incomes, ensuring that affordable housing is accessible to all.
Mr Mahama criticized existing ‘affordable’ housing options, which are often priced in thousands of dollars and unaffordable for many ordinary Ghanaians, and stressed the need for truly affordable social housing.
Additionally, Mr Mahama promised to support efforts in parliament to expedite the passage of the Rent Control Bill.
This legislation aims to prevent landlords from requiring tenants to pay more than one year’s rent in advance, a practice that has been burdensome for many renters.
The Secretary General of the Tenants Union, Frederick Opoku, noted the importance of addressing the needs of Ghanaian renters, who make up a significant portion of the population, estimated at around 19 million people.
