Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a prominent member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has claimed that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh was imposed on Dr Bawumia as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

He had previously predicted that certain elements within the NPP would not allow the party’s flagbearer to choose his own running mate.

His remarks follow news reports that the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has named Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

Despite Dr Bawumia requesting more time to consult on his choice of running mate, there have been strong calls for the candidate to be from the Ashanti region, given its significance as an NPP stronghold.

On Wednesday, June 26, Joy News sources revealed that Dr Bawumia had presented the name of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Energy Minister and Manhyia South lawmaker to the President as his running mate.

Responding to this development, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe in an interview with 3FM on Thursday, June 27, reiterated his belief that Dr Opoku Prempeh was forced upon Dr Bawumia, preventing him from making his own selection.

“I know for a fact that he can’t pick his own running mate and I made mention of this almost seven months ago and the reason is that simple.”

“Bawumia’s position, he will find it difficult to pick his own running mate. Rawlings picked his own running mate, nobody would dare bring anyone to him and say ‘this one should go with you’. He fielded Ackaah and he failed, he changed him to another person. Kufuor picked his own running mate.”

“First round, second round, I was present. Not that someone was telling me. Atta Mills picked his own running mate, Mahama picked his own running mate. Akufo-Addo, scene one, picked his own running mate, scene two, picked his own running mate. Why can’t Bawumia pick his own running mate?”.

