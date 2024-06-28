Comic actor, Dr. Likee, also known as Akabenezer, has disclosed that his first earnings from YouTube skits amounted to $20,000, a milestone achieved with the support of fellow YouTuber Wode Maya.

Dr. Likee recounted the moment he discovered the amount, detailing how Wode Maya advised him to check his balance and withdraw the money from the bank.

At the ATM, Dr. Likee said he was astonished as the machine continued to dispense dollars, which made him nervous.

He feared that there was a potential error or he would be accused of fraud due to the huge sum from an account that was initially almost empty.

However, the bank teller reassured him that the transaction was legitimate.

In an interview on Emelia Brobbey’s Okukuseku show, Dr. Likee said he immediately called Wode Maya to confirm the authenticity of the funds.

He said Wode Maya encouraged him to leverage the platform effectively and continue producing engaging content.

Overwhelmed by the experience, Dr. Likee said he hid the money when he returned home, and could not spend it until some time later.

Currently, Dr Likee expressed pride in becoming a top earner from YouTube in Ghana.