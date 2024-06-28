The Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators (GHASBO) has urged industry regulators and tax authorities to clamp down on unlicensed and unregulated entities that are illegally operating in Ghana’s gaming market.

According to the Secretary General of GHASBO, Dr. Kweku Ainuson, some operators who are not licensed to operate in the Ghanaian market are evading their tax obligations by making their online gaming platforms available in Ghana using VPNs and wagering with cryptocurrencies.

This, he said, was denying the country taxes needed to promote national development.

“Today, we know that there are a lot of people betting on unregulated platforms which we call black sites,” Dr. Ainuson said.

“They are very sophisticated and some use cryptocurrencies to place bets. Cryptocurrencies are not regulated in Ghana, and they use VPNs to place bets.”

He made this known at the Betway Regulatory Compliance Workshop organized by leading global online sports betting brand, Betway and GHASBO on Thursday at the Mövenpick Hotel in Accra.

Forum

The forum, organised by Betway in partnership with GHASBO, was themed; Economic Impact of the Gaming Industry.

It brought together players in the gaming industry, including operators, regulators, service providers, and media, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Interior and the Gaming Commission.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Commission, Peter Mireku, said the gaming industry had over the years witnessed a surge in gaming in the online space, as well as the introduction of new technology and products and services.

He said the growth necessitates the need for effective measures and continuous due diligence to mitigate fraud and legal risks.

“It is important that the industry begins to think about sustainability and how to give back and support the communities in which they operate. I say it is time to project and promote the positives that this industry has made to the economy.”

He also commended the leadership and members of GHASBO and Betway for organising the workshop as well as their ongoing collaboration with the Gaming Commission in the area of compliance, taxation, and information sharing.

For his part, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Interior, Solomon Tetteh Mensah, said the workshop highlights the importance all stakeholders attach to the growth of the industry.

He also commended GHASBO for the support they gave to persons affected by the Volta Dam spillage.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to improve player experience and put in place the right measures to protect all gamers, combat fraud and money laundering, as well as promote responsible gaming.

He said the aim of the Ministry was to work with all stakeholders to enhance the business environment for gaming in Ghana and uphold responsible gaming practices across the country.

Mr. Mensah challenged the operators to adopt technologies that will protect the digital gaming environment, players, and data privacy.

