Traders at Acherensua in the Ahafo Region say they have already decided on the political party to vote for in the December polls, and nothing will make them change their decision.

They explained to Adom News that, nothing will influence them to change their decision few months to the general elections.

According to them, they are fully aware that from now until December 7, politicians will try all means to influence voters.

But their decisions, which have already been made, can’t be changed by sweet talks and other material things.

