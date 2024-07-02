Ghanaians can now begin monetizing their content on Facebook after Meta officially announced the expansion of its features to Ghana.

The new monetisation strategy will allow content creators in Ghana to earn a share of revenue from Facebook’s in-stream ads, providing an opportunity for financial gains when Meta places ads alongside their content.

Additionally, Meta plans to introduce ads on Facebook reels, further expanding revenue options for creators.

These monetisation features will also be extended to Instagram, offering a broader platform for creators to benefit from their digital content.

ALSO READ: