The Minority Caucus in Parliament has announced its intention to push for a dedicated funding source for the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy in the forthcoming proposed legislation by the government.

This move follows a disclosure by the Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin on Tuesday, June 11, about the government’s plans to introduce a bill to sustain the Free SHS policy.

Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, emphasised that the Minority is committed to thoroughly examining the bill once it comes to the house.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring the bill’s provisions guarantee the longevity and effectiveness of the Free SHS policy.

“Is there going to be any dedicated funding for the free SHS? I will demand that, and that will be my first preoccupation. Because you just don’t come and bring a bill, and then the bill says that no government should change anything about the Free SHS.”

“You cannot do that. Only the constitution can make entrenched provisions, but not an act of Parliament, so we will look at all those things when the bill is presented.”

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe stressed that the government is attempting to use the policy as a political tool against the NDC.

However, he asserted that this strategy will fail because the Minority will conduct all the necessary investigations when the bill is brought to parliament.

“You have six months to leave office, then you are coming to give it [Free SHS] legal backing to tie the hands of any government that will succeed you. That is what they want to do. And then thinking that they will use it as a political tool, or that when they bring it to Parliament, NDC will oppose it,” he added.

