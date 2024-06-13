NSMQ2024: Nkoranza SHS fails to secure national slot for 3 consecutive years

From grace to grass – that’s the story of one-time winners of the Bono-Ahafo Zonal Champions, Nkoranza SHTS as they fail yet again to qualify for the national level of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

For three consecutive years, the school has suffered a losing streak, struggling to reclaim its position in the region.

Their latest being a defeat to Kintampo SHS who gave an unforgettable 21-point margin in the just-ended Bono East regional qualifiers.

While Kintampo SHS and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Girls matched boot for a boot to secure a national slot, Nkoranza seems to have lost interest in restoring its glory from some three years ago.

An ecstatic feeling greeted the school after their contestants made history for their school, winning the maiden Bono-Ahafo Zonal championship in 2021.

After the historic feat, the school progressed to the preliminary stage of the national championship.

But their dreams to become the premiere school to win the national trophy for the region were cut short by Prempeh College at the 1/8th stage of the competition.

Three consecutive years following their exit, the school has struggled to qualify for the regional stage.

This has left many wondering what has happened to the school.

Teachers of the school have cited the lack of adequate resources in supporting the team to build enough resilience and preparation towards the exercise.

Like many senior high schools in deprived areas across the country, it is usually a challenge to keep their momentum in the national championship after a successful win in the previous year.

The school is imploring its alumni and others to assistance with sufficient resources and reference materials to prepare assiduously.

