The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organiser for the Mfantseman constituency in the Central Region, Naomi Efua Acquah has resigned.

In a statement dated June 12, 2024, Madam Acquah said she can no longer hold the position citing difficulties, including intimidation, insults, segregation, discrimination, denial and personal reasons.

The Women’s Organiser emphasised that, she needs to prioritise her health and safety because the negative energy has taken a toll on her.

“I appreciate the opportunities I have had to serve and empower women in our community. I am proud of the work we have done together and I will also hold unto the memories as samples of partisan politics,” she said.

