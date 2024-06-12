Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) have clashed at Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region over the transportation of non-residents to partake in the voter transfer exercise.

The misunderstanding on Wednesday started when the NDC alleged that, the NPP had transported some people from the Volta region to the area.

They alleged the group were to transfer their votes from Adidome in the Volta Region and Agona in the Ashanti Region to Yeji.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the NDC constituency Secretary, Amuzu Dzidzorvu vowed the party will resist any form of illegality.

However, the NPP First Vice Chairman, Bafour Owusu Asare debunked the allegations.

He claimed the people lived in the constituency but do not vote there, hence needed help in transferring their votes ahead of the December 7 election.

