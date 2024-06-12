Achimota-based St. John’s Grammar achieved an easy victory on the third day of the regional qualifiers in the Greater Accra region, securing a slot at the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) national stage.

They dominated the entire contest, finishing with 53 points; much higher than their contenders.

St. John’s Grammar, eliminated in the one-eighth stage of the 2023 NSMQ along with Koforidua Secondary Technical by one-time finalist, Keta SHTS, made a strong comeback.

They shrugged off competition from Kwabenya Community SHS, Christian Methodist SHS, and Presbyterian SHS, Tema.

In the first round of the contest, St. John’s Grammar took an early lead with a whopping 23 points. Kwabenya Community SHS came in second, with Christian Methodist closing the gap, and Presbyterian SHS trailing behind.

As the contest progressed, the atmosphere grew intense as St. John’s Grammar continued to showcase their intellectual prowess, further widening the point gap between themselves and their contenders.

In the third round of the competition, all the schools gained points to close the gaps between their contenders, with Kwabenya Community SHS making a push to close the gap with St. John’s Grammar.

However, St. John’s Grammar solidified their lead in the final round, securing a spot at the national stage of the 2024 NSMQ.

Kwabenya Community SHS came in second with 36 points, while Christian Methodist SHS and Presbyterian SHS, Tema secured 19 points and 15 points, respectively.

For St. John’s Grammar, this victory represents a chance for redemption after their failed attempt to make it to the quarter-final stage of the competition last year.

For winning the regional qualifier and securing a slot in the National Championship, St. John’s Grammar School was awarded a sum of GH₵1,000.00.

