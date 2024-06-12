Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has lauded Otto Addo for his impact since his reinstatement.

Despite initial setbacks with draws against Nigeria and Uganda in March’s friendly matches upon his return, Addo’s leadership saw the senior national team secure victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

In a thrilling comeback, the Black Stars overcame Mali 2-1 in Bamako before delivering a stunning 4-3 victory against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Asante Twum said, “His impact has been absolutely magnificent if you look at how he came back from behind to beat Mali in Bamako in that intimidating condition.

“CAR are a very tough side, and they gave us an interesting game, a very difficult test at the Baba Yara Stadium, and we were able to win. We have started on a very positive note, we pray for more,” he added.

Following these triumphs, Ghana ascended from fourth to second place, sharing the top spot with Comoros at nine points in Group I.

The Black Stars will confront Chad and Madagascar in March 2025 as they continue their quest in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.