Despite the clear guidelines governing the vote transfer exercise at the Electoral Commission (EC) offices, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kintampo North have been engaging in acts of contravention.

This led to the arrest of their members.

However, after engagement with the parties and the Bono East REGSEC, they have come to an agreement to allow the exercise to proceed smoothly.

One key point in the guidelines governing the vote transfers, which is expected to end on June 14, 2024, is that, no one has the right to physically prevent a voter from transferring his or her vote to a constituency of choice except the EC.

Additionally, it is stated that the busing of people for the voting processes is not an offense.

Despite this, the Kintampo EC office has become a venue of conflict where party members physically prevent voters from doing their transfers.

To avert further disturbances, the REGSEC, led by the Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, engaged the leadership of the two major parties and the EC on Thursday to ensure a violence-free exercise in the few days ahead.

After the meeting, the leadership of the NDC and NPP in the Kintampo North constituency who spoke to Adom News committed themselves to peaceful conduct.

ALSO READ:

Ghana Meteo warns public of more rainfall in coming weeks

AG-Jakpa tape: There’s no basis to allow inquiry into Attorney General’s conduct – Judge

Bridge linking communities on Accra-Winneba Highway collapses [Video]