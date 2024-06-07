Pop icon Lady Gaga has denied rumours she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Michael Polansky in a TikTok video.

The speculation started over the weekend after the 38-year-old Poker Face singer attended her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding.

A photo of her in a tight-fitting little black dress at the Maine gathering sparked the rumours – which the multi-Grammy Award winner addressed directly online.

She shared a TikTok video captioned: “Not pregnant – just down bad crying at the gym.”

The star appeared to be quoting the song Down Bad from Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department.

She filmed herself dressed casually in a black T-shirt from the chest up – and in the middle of having her hair and makeup done.

She lip-synced to a popular TikTok audio: “I don’t have to find an aesthetic, I am an aesthetic. I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.”

Gaga was first spotted with entrepreneur Polansky, 46, at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas in 2019.

The couple went on to confirm their relationship a few months later on Instagram.

Gaga has previously opened up about her excitement to become a mother.

“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” Gaga said in her May 2020 cover story with InStyle. I look forward to being a mom.Isn’t it incredible what we can do?

“We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”