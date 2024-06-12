Members of the Locked-up Investment Bondholders’ Forum protested again in the streets of Accra today, Wednesday, June 12, demanding the release of their funds.

The group, comprising mostly retirees, say despite numerous assurances, the government has shown little urgency in addressing their concerns.

In an interview with JoyNews, one member stated that they would continue their protests until they were paid.

He also mentioned that the Presidential Candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, had indicated that the Ministry of Finance is making plans to disburse the locked-up funds.

“Whether it is just political or it is something in reality, we are yet to see and other political candidates have started talking and we are in an election year so nobody would like to relax for this to become a political game.”

Another protester stated that they have given the government until November to release their funds, highlighting the upcoming election and Christmas in December.

He warned that if their issue is not resolved by the New Year, they will continue their protests.

Additionally, one member shared his story of working for 35 years at the Volta River Authority, depositing all his savings in the investment bank.

He noted that for the past eight years, he has not received any funds, which has severely impacted his life

“My medications. My BP drugs and diabetes drugs are unbearable. Their prices are very high”, he lamented.

Members of the Locked-up Investment Bondholders’ Forum began their march from NDK Finance and concluded at the Ministry of Finance, following the route of previous protests.

They were unable to meet with the finance minister, who was attending a meeting outside the ministry. The members announced their intention to return to the Ministry of Finance next Wednesday.

ALSO READ: