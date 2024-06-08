Convener of the Locked-up Investment Holders’ Forum, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, has revealed that due to his lock-up funds, he was forced to take out a loan to organize his late mother’s funeral.

Speaking on Adinkra FM, the former General Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed that, he has not received interest on his investment with the now-defunct NDK Financial Services since 2019.

“I had to go for a loan and beg others for help to raise funds for my 96-year-old mother’s funeral, while my money remained locked up with NDK Financial Services. I lived an honest life, never stole from the state, and worked multiple jobs to save for retirement. I expected a comfortable life after retirement, not this situation with my funds locked up,” Dr. Anane lamented.

Members of the Locked-up Investment Holders’ Forum have announced weekly picketing at the Finance Ministry, accusing the government of failing to honor its promise to pay their locked-up funds.

The group had previously paused their protests after Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Stephen Amoah assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

The Forum is pressuring the Finance Ministry to ensure that the Bank of Ghana releases funds held in defunct financial companies.

Dr. Anane Antwi stated that the group will continue to picket weekly at the Finance Ministry until their demands are met.

