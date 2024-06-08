A 28-year-old man, Kwadwo Oppong, has been shot dead by his cousin at Numeriso near Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

According to Police in the area, the suspect, identified as Adam Fuseini, is currently on the run.

According to a Police situational report, the suspect shot the deceased with a single-barrel gun, after which he fled the crime scene.

The victim was rushed to Numeriso Health Center for treatment but was referred to AGA Hospital, Obuasi for further treatment, but he was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer.

The body has since been deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Police investigators, however, revealed that the suspect who fled the area could be hiding in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

They are calling on the public to volunteer by providing information that will lead to his arrest.

ALSO READ: