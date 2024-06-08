Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has shared a historical insight dating back to 1915.

Affectionately known as NAPO, he posted a souvenir program detailing a significant event that highlighted the historical ties between the Ashantis and the Ga people.

The document, shared on his social media platforms, showcased the arrangements for a durbar in honour of the then Asantehene, Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II, who was scheduled to be hosted by the Ga Mantse.

The durbar, slated for July 25, 2024, was set to take place at the Old Polo Ground in Accra.

According to the program, the Ga Mantse and his Chiefs were to arrive in state at the Old Polo Grounds at 8 a.m. to receive the Guest of Honor, the Asantehene, and his Chiefs. Subsequently, at 10 a.m., the Asantehene and his Chiefs, led by the Ga State linguist, would arrive to greet the assembled Chiefs.

The program outlined that both arrivals would be marked by all present standing and the firing of three volleys of musketry.

The upcoming official visit on June 9 of the current Asantehene to Accra will serve to rekindle relations between the two states. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will be hosted by Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.

Ahead of the Asantehene’s arrival, NAPO paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse on June 7, further cementing the bonds between the two traditional leaders.

In reverence to custom and tradition, I called upon the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II in his residence today. I am grateful for the warm reception and we shall continue to work together, embracing our differences and commonalities for Ghana’s well-being. pic.twitter.com/aeJFaIkHUE — Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (@MatthewOPrempeh) June 7, 2024

