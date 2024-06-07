Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has revealed he has 11 children and 24 grandchildren.

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman said he loves his grandchildren more than his children.

These grandchildren he said were the offspring of his children’s marriage to different tribes in Ghana including Fante, Ewe, Dagomba, Ga, Gonja, among others.

He revealed this on Accra-based Peace FM, stating he would share the full story one day.

Uncle Allotey said some of the grandchildren have big noses, while others have smaller ones with different complexions.

He further revealed his ancestry is tied to the Moshies.

ALSO READ: