The Gomoa East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Solomon Darko Quarm has revealed that the water level on the Accra-Winneba Highway has reduced drastically.

In an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Quarm said the road is now motorable and safe for drivers to ply.

More than 2000 people living in Gomoa Adawukwa, Mampong, Effutu Atekyedo and Ekuroful in the Central Region have been displaced by the flooding waters of the Ayensu River.

The flooding was because of the diversion of the river by a contractor working on the expansion of the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

More than 200 houses have been submerged and acres of farmlands also destroyed.

But Mr Quarm said the contractor cannot be blamed because the area gets flooded when it rains heavily.

However, he assured, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), they would do everything humanly possible to assist the displaced people.

Mr. Quarm added that, officials are still collecting data on the affected people to facilitate the distribution of relief items.

ALSO READ: