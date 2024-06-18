Several fetish priestesses have stormed Gomoa Okyereko to perform final rituals in River Ayensu to pave way for the construction of the bridge on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway in the Central region.

The rituals on Tuesday brought together several priestesses in the Gomoa East District.

They slaughtered cows, fowls, and poured libation amidst incantations to appease the gods.

This was after the river overflown its banks and blocked the Kasoa-Winneba Highway a few days ago.

The contractor, who is working on the road, blocked the main bridge to construct a modern bridge that can accommodate the volume of water.

But the river unexpectedly flooded the community wrecking havoc in the area.

The chiefs in the area said the river god is angry because the contractor failed to consult it before blocking its path.

It is believed that after Tuesday’s ritual, the contractor can go about his work peacefully without any further havoc.

