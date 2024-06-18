Chief Priestess at Gomoa Okyereko in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Okofo Ayah, has called on Ghanaians and contractors to respect the gods.

The Ayensu river overflowed its banks and blocked the road which affected the construction of a modern bridge over the river as part of ongoing dualization of the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

It later emerged that, the Ayensu river god was angry because the necessary rite was not done to seek permission from the gods.

The priestess had to performed rituals in the Ayensu River to appease the gods to give way for the construction of a modern bridge over the river.

Immediately after the ritual, the water receded to give way for the construction.

Reacting to this, the fetish priestess, Okomfo Ayah in an interview with Adom News bemoaned the lack of respect to the gods.

She said the flooding could have been avoided if the contraction company had done the needful.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Paa Nii Lamtey, who spoke on behalf of Nag Fairmount Construction Company, said they have learnt their lessons.

ALSO READ: