Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has predicted a significant loss of votes for the party in the Northern region, a stronghold, in the upcoming December 7, 2024, general election.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Mr. Anyidoho attributed the potential decline to three main factors.

Firstly, he cited the discontent among the Dagombas over the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader, suggesting they could vote against the NDC.

Secondly, he said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointing Northerners to key government positions, such as Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam as Finance Minister could win the NPP votes in the north.

“If you combine the three Northern regions, North East, Northern Region, Savannah, the North East Region has 6 seats; NPP has 4, we have 2. Northern proper (Region) has 18, NPP has 9, and NDC has 9. Savannah has 7, we have 4, they have 3. When you add them all up, NPP has one more seat than NDC, something unprecedented. And this was when Bawumia was just a running mate.

“Now that he is the flagbearer, the dynamics have shifted. This is North East where he has already made an impact. In the Northern Region itself, something has changed. What happened? NDC mishandled the transition of power in the minority, making it appear as if Haruna was disgracefully removed.”

He continued, “Haruna is Dagomba, right? And he is part of the 9-9. Shortly after his removal as Minority Leader, Nana Addo, in his reshuffle this year, appointed almost all the Dagomba NPP MPs to ministerial positions, including the Finance Minister.

