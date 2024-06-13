Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has incurred the wrath of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo.

According to him, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is wrong to have asked President Akufo-Addo to sack him have sacked.

The former NDC Chairman argued that, Ghana’s cocoa industry a failure under Mr. Aidoo’s leadership.

But in a rebuttal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Mr. Aidoo fired a salvo at the former NDC Chairman.

He said Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is still reeling from his defeat by Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the NDC’s 2022 internal elections hence the call for his sack.

“Are you the one to advise Akufo-Addo? I leave you to Asiedu Nketia. He beat you in your own contest, and you’re still dazed from it.

“I thought he was going to take care of himself when he traveled, but it seems he is still feeling dazed from Asiedu Nketia’s defeat. Is he the one to advise the President to sack me?” a livid COCOBOD CEO quizzed.

This notwithstanding, Mr. Aidoo reiterated his confidence in his achievements at COCOBOD, dismissing Mr. Ofosu Ampofo’s remarks as unfounded and politically motivated.

