His Lordship Justice Owoahene Acheampong has expressed his displeasure at the High Court in Ho on Tuesday over the absence of Justin Amenuvor, the lawyer for the Electoral Commission (EC).

The hearing involved an application by Philip Jimanor, the lawyer for the Petitioners, seeking leave to file amended replies to answers provided by both the 1st Respondent, the Electoral Commission, and the 2nd Respondent, Hon. John Peter Amewu.

Justice Acheampong referenced a previous incident where he similarly noted the absence of the EC’s former lawyer, Mr. Sekyi-Boampong, questioning why no representative from such a crucial state institution was present in court.

Mr. Benedict Kofitse, representing the 2nd Respondent, did not oppose the application.

The judge granted the Petitioners’ application and adjourned the case to Thursday, June 20, 2024.

June 20th and 21st had been earmarked by the judge for the trial of the suit. The Petitioners have since filed their amended replies.

To date, no witness statement has been filed on behalf of the Electoral Commission.

However, the EC has submitted the list of registered voters in the SALL traditional areas at the time of the December 7, 2020, Parliamentary election, as ordered by the court on June 3, 2024.

