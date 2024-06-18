A Kia Rhino truck carrying poultry feed with registration number AC 1568-22 has run over a footwear seller, killing him instantly at Mampong.

The deceased has only been identified as Akwasi aged 43.

Akwasi according to witnesses met his untimely death while he was packing his good on Monday to end his sales on Monday.

Narrating the incident, the truck driver, Kwaku Ofori said he was about to offload the poultry feed and suffered a brake failure.

He tried to reverse the gears but the load pushed the truck to descend a steep slope from Video City to the main lorry station.

Unfortunately, the brakes and horns ceased and he could therefore not control the steer, crashing Akwasi who was on the side of the road to death.

The vehicle also crashed into a fried rice vendor’s container and hit a storey building.

