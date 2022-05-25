A yet-to-be-identified pregnant woman has met her untimely death after a tipper truck run over her at Afienya in the Greater Accra Region.

Reports indicate that, the woman was in her shop along the Afienya-Mataheko stretch near the MF Estates when the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The truck which was transporting sand was allegedly being driven by a mate while the driver sat by his side.

An eyewitness, Joseph Tetteh who narrated the incident on Adom FM said, the woman believed to be about six months pregnant died on the spot.

He explained the truck driver lost control, veered off the road, and rammed into the shop after a Sprinter bus driver crossed it.

Others, Mr. Tetteh said sustained various degrees of injuries.

Watch the video above: