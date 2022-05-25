The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has revealed his office has every evidence to prosecute former Public Procurement Authority (PPA) boss, Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

Mr Agyebeng said this on Wednesday while addressing the press after Mr Adjei made his first court appearance.

“I have my firm conviction that we have every evidence to see the accused prosecuted on procurement breaches [charges]. The accused persons are the former Chief Executive of the PPA and his brother-in-law.

“Their pleas were taken. They pleaded not guilty, and the court has given directions as to how the trial will proceed so in a month’s time we’ll be back to comply with the court proceedings,” he stated.

He reiterated his commitment to make corruption costly in the country as he indicated during his vetting.

The accused slapped with 17 charges by the Special Prosecutor pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court.

He also denied seven counts of using Public office for profit and 10 counts of directly and indirectly influencing the Public Procurement process using his office.

The second accused person who happens to be his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin also pleaded not guilty to one Count of using public office for profit.

The court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire granted GH¢5 million bail each with two sureties to be justified.

The accused is standing trial over award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni‘s contract for sale documentary.

The investigative piece revealed that a company known as Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), owned by Mr Adjei was getting government contracts through restricted tendering and selling those contracts to others for profit.