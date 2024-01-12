Residents of Jisonayili, a suburb of Tamale, are in grief over the untimely death of a 7-year-old boy on Friday.

The boy, identified by an eyewitness as Abdul, met his untimely demise while waiting for his father in the bucket of his Motor King tricycle in front of Jiso Plaza to continue their journey to work.

However, a Benz tipping truck loaded with sea sand, suspected to be coming from Kumbungu and heading towards town, ran over the boy, leading to his untimely death.

An eyewitness told Citi News that, the tipper truck in question lost control after a Mazda saloon car crossed its path, causing the truck driver to run over the little boy.

The deceased has since been deposited at the morgue with both the tipper truck and the Mazda saloon car taken to the police station pending investigations.

