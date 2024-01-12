It was a moment of joy, gratitude and reflection as the Kumasi Business Unit of The Multimedia Group joined hands in a spiritual exercise to begin the New Year.

Staff at both Luv FM and Nhyira FM in one accord poured their hearts out in earnest worship and praise at the Miracle Manna Church for the annual thanksgiving service.

A solemn moment of worship ushered staff of Luv Fm and Nhyira FM at the Multimedia Kumasi Business Unit into a time of prayer in appreciation of God’s mercies and goodness in the past year.

As the fragrance of worship echoed the church premises to the heavens, it was capped with heavy praise of adoration.

Led by the Miracle Manna Church Choir, the foundation of the church auditorium shook as staff danced their hearts out for God’s protection.

In exhortation, Head Pastor at the Miracle Manna Church, Bishop Joy Obed Obeng underscored the need to have the presence of God lead the company while charging the business to understand their brand and influence in the media space.

“We must understand the power of our brand and become intentional with the brand. We must know what Multimedia actually stands for and be able to push the brand to the glory of God. By this we strive for a better year in focus,” he charged the workers.

Committed to upholding its core values and standard for the past 29 years, workers were charged to work collaboratively for a highly productive year with focus on the theme: “A Year of Renaissance and Prosperity”.

General Manager at Luv and Nhyira FM, Jimmy Aglah delivered a speech on behalf of the CEO of the company.

“Let us embark on a collective commitment to reach new heights. The challenges we face are opportunities for growth. The successes we celebrate are markers of our collective strength. Let’s embrace this renaissance with vigour and passion. Let our creativity, innovation, and unwavering commitment propel us to greater heights,” he emphasized.

In a new year with numerous uncertainties, staff at the company are expecting a good and prosperous new year.

“Especially, the year being an election we hope the peace we enjoy continues to prevail. We need to be prepared for the New Year. This year will be good,” a presenter at the company gladly said.

After a spirit-filled time before God, the business is poised for perpetual influence in the media landscape in Ashanti Region and beyond, impacting lives and producing good content for their audience.