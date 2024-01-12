The Ama Owusuaa Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has awarded scholarships to four tertiary students in Asante Akyem Wenchi in the Ashanti region.

The support to enhance quality of their education and impact positively the lives of people in community.

In an interview with Adom News, the Chairperson of the foundation, Joana Frimpong said the support is part of their corporate social responsibility.

She said the four students were selected after submitting applications to the foundation.

She disclosed that, the beneficiaries have gained admission to the University of Ghana (Legon), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast, and Ghana Technology University College.

Madam Frimpong said the scholarship package will cover their four-year educational journey, including travel, feeding, and accommodation allowance.

She encouraged the students to focus on their education and avoid engaging in any activities that could negatively impact their academics or lead to expulsion.

The beneficiaries, who were full of praise, expressed their gratitude to their benefactors and pledged not to tarnish the organisation’s image.