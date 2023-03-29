The Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has left many faces with smiles after announcing a scholarship package for 70 students.

The intervention, according to him, is to commemorate his 70th birthday celebration.

The scholarship, he said, will be on a first come first serve basis with the beneficiaries to study at the Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSBT).

ALSO READ:

I cannot bear to watch the indignities being visited on my former employees –…

Papa Kwesi Nduom fills eyes of Ghanaians with tears

Taking to his Facebook page, Dr Nduom, however, noted the beneficiaries must first meet the admission requirements for both the 2023 degree and diploma programmes.

Check out more details below: