Fame is a sweet, yet a bitter pill to swallow, it is for this reason Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth is ready to bow out.

After over two decades of fame, Basketmouth is yearning to live a normal life, one where he would not have to be scrutinized for every action he takes.

Gracing the studios of Hitz FM for the Tuesday edition of Daybreak Hitz, the comedian said success is very challenging and it seemed as though he was being forced to be in people’s faces just to feed.

“Fame is good, but remaining relevant is another thing. I try to maintain the ride because getting to the top is easy but staying there is difficult. You have to stay fresh because everyone is looking at you,” he said.

Aside the fact that he has to live a life to please society, Basketmouth said celebrities are easy targets, and for any mistake they make, disaster is waiting to happen.

In his opinion, it is very easy to lose one’s self and at some point in life, he lives as though someone is watching.

However, he wishes that to be a thing of the past, adding that he yearns to live a normal life.

“I am human, I wanna do normal stuff, I wanna be free, that’s the life I want to live,” he said while revealing his intention to quit comedy soon.

In the next five years, he sees himself doing behind the scene production work and living a stress-free life.



