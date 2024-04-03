As part of his tour dubbed ‘The Canceled Culture’, Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, made another stop in Ghana after performing at various venues across the world.

The show organised by Event Factory at the Accra International Conference Centre received some commendable reviews from patrons.

You know what they say, that there is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humour.

So, patrons of the Easter comedy show, headlined by legendary comedian Basketmouth were treated to the best of rib-cracking jokes.

The night saw other talents including Jacinta Ocansey, Ebenezer, Oojo, and Igosave all take turns to ensure that laughter was dominant.

This year, patrons had the surprise of their lives as Basketmouth brought out legendary musician 2Face Idibia.