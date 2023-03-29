Popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth believes he owes Ghana gratitude for contributing to his success as a comedian.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM he explained that the show that catapulted his success was held in Ghana and was widely received across the world.

He told Andy Dosty on Tuesday that “I owe you guys (Ghana) a certain level of my growth. The first big show that sold me to the world I did it in Ghana, that was when I did ‘two things involved’ that performance was what sold me.”

Basketmouth said that as an appreciation and love for Ghana, he has always tried to incorporate the country into his art.

Basketmouth became one of Ghana’s favourite comedians after he performed his infamous ‘two things involved’ stand-up at the Accra International Conference Center years back.

In the years that followed, the Nigerian comedian has always appreciated Ghana.

In one of his many ways of showing gratitude, he created a comedy show named Ghana Jollof which follows the story of two Nigerians who moved to Ghana.

The story features prominent Nigerian and Ghanaian actors. Basketmouth also released a single Ghana Jollof which featured Kwabena Kwabena.

“I have always tried to integrate my art with Ghana,” he said on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

Basketmouth is currently in Ghana ahead of his ‘Unprovoked’ show on April 8.