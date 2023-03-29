The Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, has said the approval of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s six ministerial nominees will never break the party.

To him, the decision by the national executives not to renege on its quest but to fish out the Minority MPs who voted to approve the ministers is not the way to go.

He said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem that rather a statement should be released to calm down both sides in the party instead of taking that tangent.

“This approval of those ministers should not and cannot break the NDC. It doesn’t also mean that the NDC doesn’t know what we are about. Winning the 2024 elections does not lie in the members of Parliament to determine.

“They should lower their tempers and lay down their egos and tools because it’s not in their power to fish out for people,” he said.

The NDC has condemned the MPs who voted in favour of the six ministerial appointees to be approved.

The party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, in a statement on Saturday expressed his disappointment in those legislators adding that they placed “their parochial interest ahead of the interest of Ghanaians.”

According to him, the lawmakers who voted to approve the appointees have betrayed the party since they disregarded the directive to reject the new Ministerial nominees.

But going forward, Mr Nukpenu said the party executives must immediately find a way of accepting the challenge and resolve the matter amicably without stepping on people’s toes.

“I am appealing to national executives to rather find a way of ensuring that such an issue does not occur again else we will continue this blame game and issues will remain the same.”

