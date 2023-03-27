Three Members of Parliament missed out on voting for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s six ministerial nominees in the House on Friday.

The absentee MPs were; MP for Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo (NPP), James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North (NDC) and Basoah Phillip, MP for Kumawu (NPP).

The other MPs showed up in their numbers to vote to approve or reject President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees who had been vetted weeks earlier.

The voting had already been postponed from Thursday to Friday but on the said day (Friday) the MPs were still at a crossroads with both sides arguing about the voting process. The Minority reiterated their decision to reject all the appointees.

After sitting resumed, JoyNews’ parliamentary correspondent, Kwaku Asante reported that the Majority and Minority caucuses agreed for there to be separate ballot boxes for each side.

However, when the poll ended, the ballots were not declared according to causes, they were mixed for counting.

After counting, all the six ministerial nominees secured enough votes and were subsequently approved.

This led to hours of disagreements and subsequently a brief suspension of the parliamentary proceedings.

Adansi Asokwa MP, Kobina Tahir Hammond has been confirmed to head the Ministry of Trade and Industry, with Dr Stephen Amoah appointed as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Brian Acheampong has been approved as the Minister of Food and Agriculture and the Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin Adam, has been okayed as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng is the new Minister for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs, while Mr. Osei Bonsu Amoah heads the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development as Minister of State.