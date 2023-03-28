Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says the Members of Parliament who voted for the approval of the six ministerial nominees on Friday exhibited patriotism.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Newsnight on Monday, he explained that the NPP MPs “went out there to preach patriotism and the fact that our President has shown demonstrable readiness to downsize… for a long time, deputy regional ministers we don’t have them and so for me, it is a significant beginning.

“So we put all together and we reached out to our colleagues… ,” he said.

He added that “at the end of the day patriotism won over partisan.”

According to him, the outcome of the vote could mean that the NDC MPs “were tired of the party’s position.”,

He said that when pushed to their breaking point, people have the propensity to react, and that’s exactly what happened on Friday.

His comments come in the wake of criticism over the approval of Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees on Friday after some NDC MPs defied their party’s orders to vote to approve the nominees.

Reacting to the bribery claims, he noted that the NPP MPs did not bribe the Minority as alleged by Cape Coast South MP, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan.

He, however, stated that the Majority appealed to their sense of patriotism, adding that “we spoke to their conscience. We took advantage of their friendship.”

He further challenged the Cape South MP to provide evidence to prove his claims.

“He who alleges must prove, if he has a basis that somebody was bribed, he should prove it,” he challenged.

“For us, we did not rely on any form of bribery, we spoke to their conscience, we took advantage of the friendship, we spoke and underscored the need for patriotism to win at the end of the day,” he clarified.

He stated that the issue will be raised in Parliament on Tuesday when the House meets.