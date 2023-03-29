Nigerian comedy star, Basketmouth, passed by Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show to disclose how he entertains to win the hearts of fans whenever he is on stage.

Standup comedy is thoughtful and needs little or no fumbling yet Basketmouth explained he needs no script because “with one destruction you have missed the joke, that is the hard part, making the materials connect.”

Speaking to host Andy Dosty, the A-list entertainer, born as Bright Okpocha, said it is all about creating a story and flowing along.

“I don’t script my comedy. I prepare the materials and I make everything connect. When you are on stage you want people to get into your story and be in your world so it means you have to create the scenarios.”

He added: “If I have a gig, I outline the topics but they must connect. So during the course, I take some things out. But sometimes when I am on stage, some new things come to my mind and sometimes the spontaneous ones are the funniest.

“With one destruction you have missed the joke, that is the hard part, making the materials connect,” he revealed.

Narrating his entry into the comedy world, Basketmouth said it all began when he got enrolled at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Nigeria.

“I didn’t know I was funny until I entered university. People wanted to be around me and everyone thought everything I said was funny. I wasn’t the only one, there were many others too.”

According to Basketmouth, it baffled him when he emerged on top ahead of his competitors.

“I schooled in Benin in Edo State and in Delta State they are the funniest. Some areas in the East are funny too. You have to be cerebral for them to laugh. They can laugh to support you but that doesn’t mean you are doing better. Nigerians know comedy.”

To flow with comedy, Basketmouth advised people aspiring to enter comedy to sync with their audiences.

