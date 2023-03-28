Nigerian comedian Basketmouth says he manned up to protect his mental health when challenging times dawned on him during the start of his career in comedy.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, he said he was being forced to toe a line he didn’t want to.

According to the 44-year-old comedian, most famed celebrities who attained recognition through stand-up comedy in Nigeria are always expected to automatically become MCs too, and he didn’t support that.

“I was being forced to do what I don’t want to do. I am a standup comedian and not an MC. But in Nigeria they want the two. That is not my design. This is me fighting myself every day, If I am honest with my art and I thought I will drown with it.”

The renowned comedian said he changed his ways and decided to “be himself” in all situations by forgoing the thoughts of trying to stay at the top at all costs.

“Staying relevant isn’t a problem and that is not my problem but for other people. For me, I just enjoy the ride, getting to the top is not easy but staying there is very difficult, I have to stay fresh and everyone is looking at you waiting for your mistakes. You cannot forget who you are,”

Speaking further, he disclosed he is yet to enjoy holidays after being in the industry for close to 30 years.

For Basketmouth, born as Bright Okpocha, fame is relative since he would love to live like a normal person without everyone paying attention to his gestures and lifestyle.

“I am human, and I want to be free. That is the life I want to live. After 50 years, I want to be free and leave the space and live a normal life.”

He continued, “For the first time in about 26 years I am going on a holiday next month – a boat cruise. They have lots of things in the boat and there people who won’t know who I am, so I will be myself. I picked the right boat, I am sure.”

Meanwhile, Basketmouth is set to hold his latest comedy show, Basketmouth Unprovoked, in Accra on April 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

