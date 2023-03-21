Popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has got fans and followers laughing with a video of him speaking Twi.

In the video which has gone viral, Basketmouth was advertising his upcoming concert to take place in Ghana.

Scheduled for April 8, Basketmouth wanted to connect with his patrons in Ghana, hence decided to communicate in Twi.

Though the pronunciations weren’t coming out correctly, the comedian was determined to get his message across but not without interjections from his colleague Buchi.

“Ghanafour mekyiaa mu, Miiba Ghana on the 8th of April. Mumbra na yen Sri na yen gyi ye ni,” his message read in parts.

Buchi, who was not convinced Basketmouth was communicating correctly, advised the latter to speak English but to no avail.

However, after getting his message across, Basketmouth hilariously opted to also record in English as he wasn’t sure he had done the right thing.

He took to his Instagram page to share the video which has generated mixed reactions from fans including colleague creative arts industry players.

Watch video below: