Nigerian comedian, Basket Mouth, and his wife, Elsie Okpocha, are marking their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple took to their Instagram accounts to share photos and declare undying love for each other.

The wife said she was glad he visited her hostel at the University of Lagos 14 years ago and didn’t give up on her when she gave him a wrong number.

According to her, the gesture touched her heart, hence she was willing to grow old and live happily by his side.

