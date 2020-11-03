Ghanaians and fans around the world have come together to celebrate the birthday of the leader of the viral pallbearers.

Benjamin Aidoo was noted for being a ‘star’ that made millions of people laugh during the worrying Coronavirus lockdown period.

Praising himself in an epic post on Instagram, he said he discharges his duty – making sure that many people receive their last celebration of life with dignity and love- diligently, and for that, needs to be appreciated.

Of many of the interesting wishes he got, he appreciated one from a friend who described him as “truly one of the best persons that I ever met, your soul is so pure, so naïve to bad feelings and innocent to bad actions that it is almost refreshing to talk to you and discover how sweet and lovely you are. It is a pleasure to work with you and be part of your journey this year and many more to come.”